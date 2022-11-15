Cold weather and windy conditions will keep Temple’s two warming shelters open through the rest of the week, prompting calls for volunteers and donations.
featured
Volunteers, donations needed as Temple warming shelters remain open
Tags
TDT Shane Monaco
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Leadership change made at Belton ISD middle school
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Belton blanks Northeast; Tigers cruise into area round of 5A Division II playoffs
- Temple man charged with burglary of a habitation
- Troy woman indicted for reckless driving incident
- Cats tripped up: Temple falls to Waxahachie in bi-district playoff, 30-21
- Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches
- Judge refuses to reduce multimillion-dollar bond of Killeen man awaiting trial 8 and a half years
- Roslyn Boyd-Solomon (Bay Bay), age 51, died recently