Temple warming shelter

A man known as Cowboy puts on a glove as he prepares for the day outside the Impact Church warming center on Tuesday. Attendees were provided a warm place to sleep, a bed and a hot breakfast.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Cold weather and windy conditions will keep Temple’s two warming shelters open through the rest of the week, prompting calls for volunteers and donations.

