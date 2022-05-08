BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Sunday issued a boil water notice after a main line break on the Interstate 14 frontage road.
Customers who live on the north side of the freeway are affected by the notice. They are urged to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before use. In lieu of boiling, customers can purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.