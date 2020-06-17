A long drive either north or south soon will be in the cards for those in need of medical attention in Moody after a local clinic there closes.
Baylor Scott & White has announced it will shut down its clinic in Moody after July 2, after more than 40 years serving the city. The Moody Medical Clinic Association, owners of the clinic building, now is looking for a new provider to come in and serve the community.
Association president Glen Thurman said the closure of the clinic, 498 Ave. E in Moody, will affect many in the community, with some not having the means of traveling to other clinics.
“For over 40 years, this clinic has provided medical services to the people of Moody, Oglesby, Bruceville-Eddy and the surrounding area,” Thurman said. “Many of the elderly in the area have used the clinic as they are not able to drive to Temple or Waco.”
Thurman said the clinic currently serves more than 600 patients from the area, not making a lot of money but enough for the clinic to turn a profit. The clinic told the association the reason for the closure was due to costs related to the coronavirus.
The provider working at the Moody clinic now will be moving to the Baylor Scott & White Clinic–Temple Westfield.
This will be the second clinic operated by Baylor Scott & White that is set to close at the beginning of July. Baylor Scott & White’s Northside Clinic in downtown Temple will close July 6.
Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones said the company plans on working with patients to address their future needs. Jones also mentioned the company’s expanding telemedicine capabilities, which will be offered to patients at the former Moody location.
“We are working with our patients to help address their future care needs at our Baylor Scott & White facilities in Central Texas,” Jones said. “In the meantime, it is important to note that our health system rapidly expanded our telemedicine capabilities over the past few months, and we have been conducting a majority of our clinic visits virtually. We will continue to offer virtual visits for our Moody patients as we help them transition.”
The Moody Medical Clinic Facility was built in 1974 with grant money from the Moody Foundation in Galveston with a goal of owning and holding a facility to help the underserved community in the area. Thurman said the facility is provided rent free to medical service providers, only charging a monthly fee of $250 for maintenance and insurance costs.
Thurman said he is hopeful the association will find another health care provider for the facility.
“Hope springs eternal. Prayer and hard work can accomplish many things,” he said.