Two Central Texas water suppliers — the Elm Creek and Bell-Milam-Falls water supply corporations —on Thursday rescinded boil water notices issued for customers.
Both public water systems said they took the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior as of Thursday.
Elm Creek customers with questions may call 254-853-3838 or visit 603 Ave. E in Moody.
Bell-Milam-Falls customers can contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.