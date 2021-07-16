The Temple City Council will vote on the city’s tax rate and budget next month following Thursday’s meeting.
Council members held the first of two public hearings on the city’s proposed $216.4 million budget during their meeting, along with unanimously approving the timeline for hearings on the tax rate.
City Manager Brynn Myers told the Council during the meeting that the current tax rate is based upon the estimated tax rolls this year, but will change once the certified rolls come out later.
The city’s current proposed tax rate is 64.25 cents per $100 valuation, one cent lower than last year’s tax rate. This would mean someone with a $100,000 home would pay $642.50 in property taxes, while someone with a $200,000 home would pay $1,285.
“I will stress that this is an estimated property tax rate that is based on a preliminary value,” Myers said. “We will not receive our certified value until a few weeks from now in which case we can finalize our proposed tax rate. But we don’t believe it will be any higher than 64.25 cents for the budget that is proposed.”
A public hearing on the tax rate will be held during the Council’s next meeting on Aug. 5. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and take place in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Adoption of the tax rate will take place the following week on a specially called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, also at City Hall.
The special meeting to adopt the tax rate will also include the second and final public hearing on the city’s budget prior to the Council’s vote on the measure.
The budget for fiscal year 2022 includes funding for various items such as a library master plan, various new employee positions and a park maintenance program. It also calls for a new ladder truck as well as five new police officer positions.
City officials also noted the budget includes rate adjustments for city services such as solid waste, water and wastewater.
The city plans to add a $1.05 per month rate adjustment for solid waste services, with commercial rates increased by 5.7 percent. Water and wastewater services will see a 25-cent per 1,000 gallon increase.
During the meeting, city officials presented a chart showing how the rate increases would have Temple compare to other cities such as Killeen, College Station and Round Rock.
Mayor Tim Davis pointed out that while the rate would increase, Temple would still not have any impact fees. Impact fees are one-time charges by the city when a structure is built to offset infrastructure costs.
Temple, along with Bryan, were the only cities cited by officials without impact fees for both residential and business properties.
“A lot of times folks will look at a chart like this and they will say that the city of Temple’s water and wastewater is now going up, and now we are in the upper tier of our peer cities,” Davis said. “But no impact fees have a positive economic impact. If you calculated all those in there, too, I think it would keep us in the lower tier of our sister cities.”