Black Friday sales in Temple did not see as many customers this year, as inflation and supply chain issues influence purchases.
Stores in Temple, such as Best Buy, did see an increase of customers on Friday but not as many as in previous years.
Amy Noble, who shopped at Best Buy in Temple on Friday, said she has participated in early morning Black Friday events previously but just not this year.
Noble said she now purchases many things online and really only goes to stores for sales on things that she wants anyways.
“I do (Black Friday) but I like the change that a lot of businesses are staying closed on Thanksgiving,” Noble said. “I do like that for the employees.”
Venkatesh Shankar, marketing professor at Texas A&M, said supply chain issues and inflation continued to have some affect on shoppers when they are trying to decide what to purchase. He said many businesses have extended their Black Friday sales into the rest of November in order to get rid of inventory.
Despite some slowdown in shopping, Shankar said holiday purchases this year are not expected to be that bad compared to previous years.
“I think overall, spending should be OK,” he continued. “But I think for that particular weekend, it’s not going to be anything spectacular.”
The National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade group, expects holiday sales growth to slow this year compared to the large growth seen last year.
Sales growth this year could possibly even be down this year when adjusting for inflation, according to The Associated Press.
After opening on the holiday for a time, many large retailers, such as Walmart and Target, have closed their stores in recent years on Thanksgiving, giving their workers the day off.
These stores, according to the AP, also moved way from doorbusters, deeply marked down items offered for a limited time, which previously drew large crowds on Black Friday. Instead, these businesses have offered sales throughout the month and on the holiday weekend.
Others out shopping Friday, such as Roy Navarro, echoed what other shoppers said.
Navarro said that he doesn’t participate in Black Friday sales and just purchases what he needs any time of the year regardless of if there is a sale or not.