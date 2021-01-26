BELTON — The North East section of the large Three Creeks subdivision is now ready for construction.
The final plat of Three Creeks phase VII was unanimously approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday. This section of the project covers 21.56 acres of land in the northeastern section of the subdivision just outside Belton’s city limits.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the preliminary plat of the phase came through the county on Feb. 26, 2019, almost two years ago.
“This is the final plat, and a final plat means the road has been completed. Our process goes with the preliminary plat, and then they build the road network, then the final plat.”
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the city previously approved the final plat of the project, which is southeast of the city, in February of 2019, but the county had to wait until the roadwork was completed for its approval.
Neaves told commissioners that the plat for the subdivision had not changed since they first saw it in 2019, only seeing the roads being completed.
This is the second plat in the subdivision to be approved in the past week, with the Commissioners Court approving phase VIII during last week’s meeting.
The approved final plat for this phase provides space for 78 new lots in the subdivision, with 0.774 miles of new roads having been built. When completed, the Three Creeks subdivision will have about 1,500 homes. Space for 1,097 of those are currently platted by the county.
Neaves said all of the roads for the phase meet the county’s standards, and will be accepted by the county for maintenance.
Commissioner Russell Schneider, who represents Precinct 1 where the subdivision is, said the project represents the move recently of developers to build just outside city limits.
Schneider said the development of this subdivision and others like it is slowly turning the county more and more into an urban area.
“It is just another example of growth around the county,” Schneider said. “A lot of the developers have started moving out of the city and developing the rural areas. We are becoming more of an urban county every day as people come here.”