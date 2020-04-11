Dr. Dan Akers, general manager of Express Emergency Room, announced the immediate emergency forgiveness of more than $3.5 million in patient debt, a decision following the World Health Organization’s declaration that COVID-19 is a worldwide pandemic.
“With unemployment skyrocketing, I think it’s the compassionate thing to do for the communities we serve,” Akers said in a news release. “I don’t want to add more stress to people’s lives.”
The debt relief program will go into immediate effect for all patients seen on or before March 31, 2020. No application or petition process is required.
“It is our hope that this gesture will alleviate pressure related to healthcare costs that our patients may be facing,” Akers said.
In addition, he said, Express ER will forgive all patient balances going forward that are directly related to COVID-19.
A 24/7 facility, Express ER has locations in Temple, Harker Heights, Austin, San Antonio and Abilene. Each facility guarantees treatment by a board-certified emergency physician at every visit. More information is at https://expressercare.com.