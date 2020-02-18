A water line break near Temple High School was successfully repaired after rupturing Monday afternoon.
The ruptured line, located south of the high school, blocked off a section of 31st Street between Chick-fil-A and just past the entrance to the school. City officials said they have now reopened three of the four affected lanes.
The northbound right lane will remain closed as the city makes repairs to a damaged section of the roadway. City officials did not have an estimated time on when those repairs will be complete.
Blocked off sections of 31st Street caused the high school to change the release schedule on both Monday and Tuesday. Those driving to campus were forced to make a detour along 23rd Street and Stadium Road.
School officials said both entrances are planned to be open Wednesday, though there might be some congestion coming into the school due to the closed lane.