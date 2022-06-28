BELTON — Bell County eased its ban on fireworks to allow limited sales Tuesday, a day after it was approved by the Commissioners Court.
County Judge David Blackburn said rains Monday night and Tuesday morning helped ease fire concerns in the county, which is currently experiencing various levels of drought. The ban on the sale and use of fireworks was a part of a disaster declaration issued last week and fully approved by commissioners Monday.
Fireworks vendors in the county will now be able to sell limited types of fireworks on Friday through Monday, July 4, a request made by local sellers at the commissioners meeting.
Blackburn said parts of the county saw up to three inches of rain, mitigating fire danger.
“To be sure, we are not out of the drought, and, no doubt without more rain, we will see the fire danger go back up and wildfires return,” Blackburn said, “But the recent rains have brought some short-term relief…relief that should allow the prudent use of fireworks to occur.”
Fireworks still prohibited by the revised disaster declaration include stick rockets and missiles with fins or rudders.
Jacob Brank, co-owner of Pink Rooster fireworks, said he was happy that his company would be able to sell at least some products this season.
With the shortened sales period, Brank said he expects fewer sales this year, though enough to pay all of his bills.
“I think we will make it by and be able to pay all of our bills,” Brank said. “Usually when we are in a drought, sales are lower anyways because people see it is dry and don’t buy as much.”
The biggest sales days for fireworks in the county are July 3 and Independence Day, according to Brank.
While unable to sell stick or fin fireworks, Brank said his company’s stands will still have sparklers and fountain fireworks among others.
Brank said that he was thankful that the commissioners kept their word from Monday’s meeting, where they told stand owners that the ban could be changed if the area received rain.
Despite the rain, Blackburn said, residents will still need to exercise extreme caution when it comes to anything that can cause a fire.
Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said rain seen Monday night was spotty throughout the county.
While some areas of the county saw up to three inches of rain, Stalley said other areas, such as near the Temple airport, saw less than half of an inch.
Stalley said the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple saw 0.42 inches of rain while Killeen saw 0.53 and Belton recorded 1.14 inches. He said this difference was common in the summer, where rainfall can vary greatly over a small distance.
“If you happen to get locked in beneath one cell there for a while, you can get up to three inches while somebody a few miles away gets much less,” Stalley said. “That is the nature of summer time rainfall, it is either feast or famine. One area will get three inches while another area will hardly get any rainfall.”
Bell County could see more rain this weekend with small chances on Friday and Saturday, Stalley said.
Even if the region does see rain, Stalley said he doesn’t expect it to significantly ease the region’s overall drought conditions.