Plans for an aquarium at the Temple Mall have now been canceled, Temple city officials said Monday.
Temple’s interim city spokesman Cody Weems said that city officials were notified by attorneys for 7 Seas Aquarium in late April that they would no longer be perusing a project in Temple.
The company has not posted the cancellation of the project to either its website or on social media.
Weems said the city was notified by the attorneys on April 23, and has not since heard back from the 7 Seas Aquarium when attempting to get confirmation about the plans.
The aquarium had originally announced plans to open in the Temple Mall on Feb. 24, but delayed the opening because the facility had not filed for the needed permits for the site.
Residents had been allowed to pre-purchase tickets and annual passes, with no word now on any refunds from the company. The 7 Seas Aquarium’s website states that those who have purchased tickets have 30 days from the time they put out a public announcement of a failure to open to request refunds.
The aquarium’s website asks residents to submit refund requests to contact@7seasaquarium.com.