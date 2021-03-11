BELTON — Yettie Polk Park earned a Lone Star Legacy Park designation from the Texas Recreation and Parks Society, city officials announced Thursday.
The recognition for the historic park at 101 S. Davis St. in Belton is welcome news for an area that many residents have formed deep connections to, Matt Bates, Belton’s parks and recreation director, said.
“We are so pleased that Yettie Polk Park has been recognized with such a distinguished award,” Bates told the Telegram. “The park remains vibrant and busy today, and we anticipate it will continue to be that way for generations to come.”
Yettie Polks is one of several Texas parks that received the recognition this year. Others are Wooldridge Park in Austin, Washington Park in Brownsville, Hulen Park in Cleburne, Dow Park in Deer Park, Quakertown Park in Denton, Log Cabin Village in Fort Worth and City Lake Park in Mesquite.
“To be considered for this designation, a park must endure the test of time and become iconic to those who have visited, played and rested on its grounds,” a news release from the city of Belton said.
Nominated parks also are required to be at least 50 years old, be home to unique natural features and be associated with a historic event or site — criteria Yettie Polk Park met, as it was a site devastated by the flood of 1913.
“Heavy rains turned Nolan Creek into a raging torrent that swept up everything in its path,” the release said. “This included the Polk residence, which was located on a low spot of ground just two blocks from the Bell County Courthouse.”
Although the father, W.C. Polk, and one son survived, five members of their family died during the storm.
“Their grief would not allow them to return to the homestead,” the release said.
Following the tragedy, Belton acquired the family’s lot in 1919 and since has transitioned the land into a site for Independence Day festivities. A hike-and-bike trail along Nolan Creek was added in 2006.
“Each year, thousands of people enjoy Yettie Polk Park,” the release said. “Some of these visitors are not aware of the tragic origins of the park, but all who visit can appreciate its beauty. More than 100 years later, the park lives up to its original intention as a place of vivid pride.”