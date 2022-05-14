Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.2 billion in sales tax allocations in May, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit economic growth. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in May compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $3.23 million, a 6.93% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $831,794, a 12.99% rise.
But overall the area’s growth was not as strong as it has been in recent months. Bell County only registered a 2.33% increase over May 2021, while Coryell County eked out only a 0.14% increase.
Killeen is expected to receive about $3.3 million in sales tax revenue, a 3.32% decrease, the release stated. Troy will get $58,327, a 22.76% decrease, while Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $33,774, a 13.41% decline.
Gatesville experienced a 7.56% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $246,669.
The total May allocations for Texas represent an 11.8% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.9 million in sales tax allocations in May, according to the release.
Harker Heights will receive $1.06 million, a 2.34% increase.
Nolanville is receiving $171,156, a 9.26% increase.
Salado is set to receive $78,524 this month, a 10.9% increase.
Holland saw a 36.57% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $13,110.
Little River-Academy is expected to receive $13,049, a 2.65% increase from last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $329,178.
Copperas Cove saw a 2.48% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $709,791.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $173,131, an increase of 22.85% from May 2021.
Cameron is expected to receive $120,199, a 3.02% increase.
Rockdale will receive $115,313, a 1.63% increase.
Thorndale will get $26,003, an 18.76% increase.
Milano is set to receive $15,914, a 17.21% increase.