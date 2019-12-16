Temple City Council members Susan Long and Judy Morales announced Monday they would each seek re-election to their respective seats.
At a gathering of residents Monday morning, Morales and Long each took their turn to talk to those gathered and point out what they have accomplished during their Council terms and asked the public for their votes in the May 2 election.
Morales represents District 2, which covers much of downtown Temple and the east side, while Long’s District 3 covers the southern sector.
If elected, it would be Morales’s fourth term serving on the Council and Long’s second term. Both were last elected for a three-year term in 2017. While the city’s charter does limit Council members to three terms, those serving on the Council in 2014 when the term limits were implemented, like Morales, were allowed to have one additional term.
At the end of each councilwoman’s speech for re-election, Temple Area Builder’s Association Government Affairs Director Marty Janczak gave the candidates a donation to help with their campaigns.
Morales, who was first elected in May 2011, resigned in March of 2014 under pressure from other Council members. She pleaded no contest on April 9, 2014, to a charge of destruction or alteration of public records — a Class B misdemeanor.
In a special election in July 2014, Morales won back her seat with 63 percent of the vote. Morales didn’t seek re-election in 2017 until the only candidate in the race dropped out of the race. She won a special election for the District 2 seat.
Morales said Monday she wanted to run again to maintain stability in the district and help get important projects done.
Morales said that she is proud of helping more minority residents get involved in politics, and the work she and the Council has done helped low-income residents in the city.
“My future purpose and plans are to continue to continue and expand opportunities within the city,” Morales said. “We now have between 15 and 20 minority citizens that are serving (on city committees). It is not a ‘we’ or a ‘they,’ it is a ‘us.’”
For Long, who enjoys city planning, the city’s move to look ahead and develop plans for the future is something that she has been excited about being a part of.
Long said that the city’s six-year budget plan and its forward approach on water and sewer needs has been some of the projects she has been the most proud to be a part of. The city’s newly planned storybook park near the Temple Public Library is another project Long, who has been heavily involved with the library for 22 years, is excited to be a part of.
“Drainage, traffic flow and rapid housing and development are issues at the forefront (for District 3),” Long said. “The past three years have been enormously exciting for Temple. The revitalization of downtown is of historic importance for our community, and I am proud to have been a part of the process.”
Although Morales and Long made their announcements together, Long said the two campaigns are separate from each other with each of the two women having their own areas of focus.
Long said, however, that she does hope Morales stays on the Council with her because she feels the current members work well together.
“I really want this Council to stay the way it is,” Long said. “It’s inappropriate to say we are supporting one another, because you have to stay politically apart. But I adore Judy, and I want to do everything I can for her to win and do everything I can for me to win.”