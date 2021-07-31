Small businesses in Milam County might soon see big help from the county.
County officials Monday announced the county was setting aside $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act money for small businesses. Businesses located in the county with 25 employees or less will now be able to apply for a grant of up to $10,000.
County Judge Steve Young said that he knew, overall, the money set aside is not a very large amount but hopes it will help local businesses.
“We put $1 million in it,” Young said. “That is not a lot of money, but it will make some difference to the overall economy.”
Young said he hopes to help businesses such as restaurants, hair salons, nail salons and small cattle farmers that may have been affected by COVID-19.
The program, Young said, compensates small business owners for lost revenue, with applicants having to include proof of being affected. He said the county wanted to go this direction instead of other ways of calculating the impact of the virus, which can be complicated.
Applications to the program were to be accepted until the end of the year, but Young said some businesses applied early.
“It is exciting, and man that has been a hit,” Young said on Friday. “We have done probably about 20 applications and we don’t officially start accepting them until Sunday.”
Applications for the program will be evaluated by a three-member committee approved by commissioners.
The committee includes Curtis Chubb, former county clerk Barbara Vansa and local businessman Collier Perry. Young said the three members were chosen for their skill sets and their knowledge of the county and its businesses.
Young said the committee will distribute the money on a first-come, first-serve basis.
While nothing is currently set in place, Young said if not all of the money is used he hopes to put the remaining funds back into local businesses in some other way.
The small business grants are the second project in which the county has used the about $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The first was an incentive program that set aside $600,000 to get all children, ages 12 and older, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by giving $250 per child vaccination.
Young said the county used some funds to pay for the cost of vaccinating residents and repairing facilities used for vaccinations after the winter storm.
A large amount of the remaining funds, Young said, are expected to be used to convert a portion of the former Little River Healthcare hospital in Cameron to a vaccination center. He said this will give the county the space to continue to provide vaccines and possible booster shots to residents going forward.