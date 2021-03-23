A Temple photography contest featuring downtown buildings has now been renovated going into its third year.
The Temple Community Treasures Photography Contest, formerly the Temple Architectural Appreciation Photography Contest, will hold its third annual competition this year. Aside from the name change, the contest is also adding a sponsor for the first time that will fund cash prizes.
The program is hosted each year by the Temple Main Street Program, and features a digital and physical photo category.
Dan Kelleher, Temple Main Street manager, said the contest is held each year to help observe National Preservation Month, which takes place in May.
“I’m excited about the changes we have made this year to this popular community photo contest that is intended to draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings,” Kelleher said.
The sponsor for this year’s competition is the Temple-based Extreme Clean, 14 E. Central Ave. Suite 3, a janitorial cleaning service in downtown.
The prizes being sponsored for the competition are $300 for the winner, followed by $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Kelleher said this was the first time the competition has had a prize for the winners outside of ribbons.
Kelleher said the prizes are for those who place in the physical submission category, with digital submissions able to win a ribbon but not a cash prize.
James Fertsch, president of Extreme Clean, said his company has been located in downtown Temple for about the past 12 years and he just wanted to promote the area.
“It wasn’t so much of us trying to get advertising or anything like that as it was to help the community and do what we can do to get people interested in coming back downtown,” Fertsch said.
The contest is open to residents of all ages and skill levels, with winning photos to be displayed at local museums for six months, from May to October.
The deadline for submissions is by 5 p.m. March 31 by turning in the framed photos at the Discover Downtown Temple Office in the Historic Post Office, 101 N. Main St.
Those interested in more information regarding the competition can go to the Main Street program’s website at https://bit.ly/395R2LR.