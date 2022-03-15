BELTON — A 52.4 acre subdivision northeast of Temple can now move forward with construction after receiving a green light Monday.
The Smith Dove Hollow subdivision received unanimous approval from Bell County Commissioners for its final plat. The subdivision is located in Temple’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, along FM 438 just south of Cottonwood Creek Road.
The subdivision includes 18 lots, which range in size from two acres to more than seven.
Bryan Neaves, the county engineer, said all of the lots border FM 438 and some will have shared driveways due to flooding concerns.
“You have these lots that are going to have a common drive, and they are going to have extensions off of that,” Neaves said.
Maps provided by the county showed Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plains touching 10 of the plats.
Commissioners previously denied the initial plat request in January, due to concerns over proposed gravel driveways and how they would be affected by flooding.
Commissioner Bill Schumann, who represents the area, said he asked the property’s developer to pave the driveway instead to help with concerns. While the company did not have to comply, due to Temple already approving the project, he said they did make the changes anyway.
“I went to them and talked to the developer and showed him pictures of other similar developments that had the same kind of access features,” Schumann said. “I just asked him to reconsider because that is not something we like to see. And the developer was really agreeable, and I appreciate his effort in trying to come up with something that was a little better than what we have seen in the past.”