Patients wait to be seen at the People’s Community Clinic in Austin in 2010.

Texas is on the precipice of giving new moms a full year of health care coverage, after the Senate unanimously passed a bill to extend Medicaid coverage. The bill has already passed the House, but due to a last-minute anti-abortion amendment, it will now return to that chamber to reconcile the different versions.