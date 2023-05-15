While gasoline prices may be holding steady nationwide, local prices appear to be generally running a little lower than anywhere else in the country.
As for Texas, the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch reports that although gas prices have started rising in some areas, the price in most metro areas is still declining. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is three cents less than it was last week and $1.00 less than a year ago.
Of the major cities surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the highest at $3.29 per gallon, while those in Victoria are paying the lowest at $2.91, the AAA said.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.54, three cents less than last week and 86 cents less than the same time last year.
Crude prices are now above $70 a barrel, so drivers may notice pump prices creeping up, the AAA said. Several market forces are influencing oil and gas prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed demand returning to summer-like levels across the country.
“The Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner and the good news for many drivers: prices have come down recently,” said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas. “However, with the holiday weekend expected to be very busy, prices may start to rise and already have in some metro areas, though fuel price averages are much cheaper than at this same time last year.”
The AAA shows the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos area with an average price of $2.97 per gallon, bested in the survey only by Victoria, Corpus Christi at $2.94 and McAllen at $2.96. Brownsville-Harlingen had an average price of $2.98 per gallon.
Austin-San Marcos showed an average price of $3.08 per gallon. At Bryan-College Station, it was $3.14 per gallon.
Among the state’s top five least expensive gas price averages, the AAA listed Victoria, Corpus Christi, McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos and Brownsville-Harlingen .
The honor for the top highest gas price averages — among the state’s 27 largest metros — went to El Paso; Midland at $3.16; and Dallas, Fort Worth-Arlington, Abilene and Bryan-College Station, all at $3.14.
The top lowest state gasoline price averages went to Mississippi at $2.99; Louisiana, Texas and Alabama at $3.09; Arkansas at $3.12, South Carolina at $3.15; Oklahoma and Tennessee at $3.16; Missouri at $3.21; and Georgia at $3.25.
The GasBuddy online report of the top 10 cheapest gasoline prices in Temple listed Sam’s Club at 1414 Marlandwood Road with unleaded regular going for $2.77 per gallon. Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive followed closely at $2.79 per gallon.
Six stations were selling regular at $2.83 per gallon: Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave., H-E-B locations at 1206 W. Adams Ave. and 3002 S. 31st St., 7-Eleven at 2303 S. 57th St., QuickTrip at 8 Old Waco Rd. and unbranded at 22222 SE H.K. Dodgen Loop. Two locations sold regular for $2.89 per gallon: 7-Eleven at 2903 S. General Bruce Drive and Mobil & 7-Eleven, 8882 W. Adams Ave.