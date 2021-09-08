After receiving the green light last week, several projects around Temple can now move forward.
During their meeting last week, members of the Temple City Council approved five projects without opposition. The projects included rezoning of hundreds of acres, conditional use permits for new businesses and a voluntary annexation.
One item approved by the Council unanimously was the second reading to rezone a 313.9-acre tract in North Temple.
The tract, part of the city’s business park, is located south of Industrial Boulevard and east of Loop 363. The zoning request, started by the city on behalf of the Temple Economic Development Corp., will switch the tract to light industrial uses from agricultural.
Brian Chandler, planning director for the city, said the land eventually will be merged with an already zoned 86.38-acre tract for a sale later.
Intended uses for the land include a business park, warehouses and other light industrial and manufacturing uses.
“The purpose of the rezoning is for TEDC expansion of the business park and make this site shovel ready, which would also comply with our new comprehensive plan,” Chandler said.
Council members additionally unanimously approved the second reading of a rezoning at 715 S. Pea Ridge Road to allow for more homes.
The rezoning shifts the 4.01 acre tract from general retail zoning to planned development single family zoning. A site plan from the developer shows a mixture of three and four unit structures.
A new equipment rental facility — Sunbelt Rental — was also approved with a unanimous vote on second reading for a conditional use permit needed for its building at 3509 N. Third St.
The permit for the facility was required by the city due to the large machinery that the company intends to keep there, with the city requiring them to be housed behind the building.
The company did commit to improving the property with additional paving and landscaping around the building. Councilwoman Susan Long told the Council during the first reading of the permit that she appreciated the improvements.
“It is really nice to see the landscaping and architectural details for the I-35 overlay coming into play,” Long said. “So, if this passes, it is great.”
Also approved on its second reading, in a unanimous vote, was the second phase of the Bellaire Junction RV park at 12829 NE HK Dodgen Loop.
Phase 2 of the project adds an additional 67 spots for recreational vehicles in the park, on top of the existing 117 spaces. The expansion will be located on a 16.8-acre tract northwest of the existing property.
City officials said the expansion will also include improvements such as a new 1,600 square-foot community center and a swimming pool.
Lastly, a more than 229.3-acre tract in South Temple was approved for the first reading of a voluntary annexation in a 4-0 vote. Councilman Wendell Williams abstained from voting due to a perceived conflict.
The tract, located between Old Highway 95 and Hartrick Bluff Road, was the second part of an earlier annexation that was unable to go through until recently.
City officials said a 23.91-acre section of Old Highway 95 needed to first be annexed before this section of land could be brought into the city. This was due to the requirement of cities to only annex land adjacent to existing city boundaries.
Existing railroad track divided the property in two, with previous state law not allowing cities to annex across the tracks.
Chandler applauded City Manager Brynn Myers and Council members for their efforts to get Senate Bill 374 passed in the recent Texas legislative session. This bill would allow cities to annex land that is part of the right of way for other roads or railroads.
“Kudos to Brynn and you all for making that a priority and advocating for that legislation, which will not only help us in the future but other cities,” Chandler said.
Long stressed that the annexation was voluntary and asked for by the property owner.
The second reading for the annexation is expected to take place during the next City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.