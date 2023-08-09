A popular downtown Temple spot to cool off is now bone dry.
The Santa Fe Plaza fountain — with its ground-based streams of water that splash the site’s concrete at 301 Santa Fe Way— was shut down by city staff late Friday.
“The Santa Fe fountain was turned off at midnight Friday night by the Parks and Recreation Department,” said Nohely Mackowiak, the city of Temple’s communications and public relations division director. “Despite the fountain utilizing recycled water, the department proactively chose to shut it down as a preemptive step toward water conservation.”
Temple and other Bell County cities have implemented Stage 2 water restrictions as local lake levels have dropped dramatically this summer during extreme drought conditions. Restrictions include the limited irrigation of publicly landscaped areas.
The Santa Fe fountain is estimated to use about 1,200 to 2,800 gallons each day.
“Several variables, such as weather conditions, evaporation rates, and wind patterns, contribute to the fountain’s water consumption,” Mackowiak said.
The downtown fountain drew dozens of residents and families each day, many of whom splashed around at the public site. It is the only splash pad in downtown Temple.
The city did not notify the public about the closure.
“Typically, the city does not notify the public when fountains are shut off because they are not considered aquatic facilities,” Mackowiak said.
No other Temple splash pads are currently targeted for closure.