SALADO — Salado has been named a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office, a state designation that seeks to foster music-related economic development.
Village officials will celebrate the designation with live music at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the outdoor pavilion at Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main St.
Mayor Michael Coggin will be presented with the designation by TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams, according to a news release.
Salado joins more than 30 other Texas cities — including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio — that have received the Music Friendly Community designation.
“The village is eager to embrace the title of being a Music Friendly Community and further strengthen Salado’s music industry by connecting and supporting musicians, songwriters, venues, and vendors,” Stacey Ybarra, Salado assistant village administrator, said. “Music industry stakeholders, the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board, and the village of Salado are excited to work closely together to address opportunities and challenges to promote an already well established local music industry, attract statewide talent, and entice visitors from all over to relax and enjoy the captivating sounds of Salado!”
Through the Music Friendly Community program, the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs across the state and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
The Salado designation will help the city with economic development, officials said.
“As a venue owner and board member, I am excited for the potential to create partnerships with other Music Friendly Communities in the state,” said Barrow Brewery co-owner K.D. Hill, a board member of the Salado Music Friendly Community Advisory Board. “If this designation can help increase the diversity of musicians performing here and opportunities for all musicians within the village of Salado, it will be a great thing for the community.”
To learn more about the Texas Music Friendly Community program, visit gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities.