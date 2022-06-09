The average price that Americans pay for gasoline is closing in on $5 a gallon, although prices in Temple are still below that amount.
AAA said the nationwide average for regular unleaded on Thursday was $4.97 a gallon, up a quarter in just the last week and $1.90 more than drivers were paying a year ago.
In Texas, the state average is $4.62 for regular unleaded — four cents higher than average price in Temple, according to AAA.
AAA said the average price for regular unleaded in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area is $4.54. That price is 29 cents higher than last week and $1.91 more than in June 2021.
“With the national average almost at $5 a gallon, and the statewide average reaching a new record, drivers can expect to see higher prices for the next few weeks — if not months — as Russian oil is off the market for many countries due to its war in Ukraine,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a news release. “The best way to improve your vehicle’s fuel economy is to practice safe driving habits and adhere to your automobile’s recommended maintenance schedule.”
In Texas’ major metropolitan areas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.88 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $4.40 per gallon, according to AAA.
Pump prices have been rising steadily for months, shooting past the $4 mark in early March. They track the cost of crude oil, which was rising even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove oil even higher.
Fears of short supplies are being compounded by demand, which usually picks up around Memorial Day at the end of May — the unofficial start of summer and vacation trips in the U.S.
California has the highest average price, at $6.40 a gallon, according to AAA. Several other Western states and Illinois are higher than $5.50.
The lowest average is in Georgia, at $4.41.
While the $5 mark is new, Americans paid more for gasoline back in July 2008, when inflation is considered. The high of $4.11 a gallon then would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.
Americans aren’t the only ones paying more to fill up. This week, gasoline prices in the United Kingdom hit a record 182.3 pence ($2.30) per liter, or about $8.80 per gallon.
Analysts expect prices will keep rising until they get so high that demand falls — nobody knows exactly when or where that might be. In the meantime, any unexpected refinery shutdowns — for example, from a hurricane along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast — could send prices spiraling higher.
“I’m afraid we’re not at the end of the road yet,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We have very little margin for error this summer. We need every barrel of refining capacity we can get.”
GasBuddy reported Thursday that the cheapest gas price in Temple was at the H-E-B grocery store, 1206 W. Adams Ave. at $4.49 per gallon of regular unleaded.
The same price — $4.49 — was recorded at the Speedy Mart, 300 N. Main St. in Belton. The cheapest gas price in the Killeen area Thursday was $4.45 per gallon at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The coronavirus pandemic led to refinery closures that have caused U.S. refining capacity to drop by about 800,000 barrels a day since the start of 2020, according to government figures. That has put pressure on remaining refiners to run hard to meet rising demand.
Refiners have been reluctant to invest in new facilities because the transition to electric vehicles is casting doubt on long-term demand for gasoline. The owner of one of the nation’s largest refineries, in Houston, announced in April that it will close the facility by the end of next year.
Pump prices are surging just as consumers try to cope with inflation in the cost of food, housing, cars, airline tickets and other needs and wants. U.S. consumer prices in April were 8.3% higher than a year ago — only slightly better than March inflation, which was the highest since 1981. May figures are due out Friday.
In Washington last month, House Democrats voted for a bill to crack down on what they called price gouging by oil companies, but Republican opposition made Senate approval unlikely.
Telegram City Editor Eric E. Garcia and the Associated Press contributed to this report.