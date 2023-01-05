Purchase agreements approved by the Temple City Council Thursday for needed services and supplies amounted to more than $1.79 million.
Four agreements were approved in the first meeting of the new year, with each touching on things needed by various city departments.
The largest item approved by the council was for the purchase of 23 different vehicles from Randall Reed’s Planet Ford 635 of Humble. The purchase totaled $1,077,421 and would provide vehicles for multiple departments across the city.
Vehicles purchased through the agreement included various models of the 2023 Ford F150, F250, F350 and Ford Escape vehicles. A total of nine different configurations of these vehicles were requested by the city.
The council’s agenda item for the vehicle states that the city made sure to purchase the most appropriate vehicles for their intended uses, with all having high-fuel economy for their cost and intended use.
Officials said that the vehicles would replace older trucks and sports utility vehicles in the city’s current fleet that need to be replaced.
The second purchase approved by the Council was for an agreement with NicheRMS to convert existing data held by the Temple Police Department to new software purchased from the company.
Officials said the city plans to spend $297,212.50 for the service, which is estimated to take more than a year to complete and be finished by February 2024.
Kellie Brown, director of information technology, said the high cost of the service is due to the volume, time, precision, experience and uniqueness of the request.
“(The software) is an incident-centric tool that manages information in relation to the core policing entities: people, locations, vehicles, organizations (businesses or other groups), incidents (or occurrences) and property/evidence,” Brown said.
The third agreement approved on Thursday was for access to training materials and online classes requested by the city’s Performance Excellence department.
Officials said the city will spend $151,513 for access to the Dayforce Learning Management module, which includes 32,000 e-learning courses in various categories.
Stacey Hawkins, director of the Performance Excellence department, said the city will provide courses in the core areas of safety, customer service, soft skills, compliance, technology, management skills and leadership development.
“The city’s mission is to provide exceptional service without exception,” Hawkins said. “Providing employees access to high quality e-learning opportunities will allow them to expand their knowledge base and improve their job skills to ensure our citizens receive the highest quality of service from the city of Temple.”
The final purchase by the city includes spending $269,770 on 102 new metal refuse containers from Wastequip LLC of Beeville.
Justin Brantley, director of the city’s solid waste division, said this purchase included multiple containers of three different styles.
These styles included frontload containers that serve the needs of the city’s commercial businesses and restaurants. The second style is a sideload metal container that serves the needs of businesses in the downtown area where there are more alleys.
The final style purchased were roll-off containers that are mainly used for disposing of large construction debris.
“Not every container gets replaced every year but as containers age, damage, and start to rust, the city will replace the container with a new one to keep the trash contained and properly collected for the customer,” Brantley said.