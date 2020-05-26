Temple College Circle of Support initiative

Temple College Circle of Support

The health professions programs at Temple College presented a variety of awards in May to members of their graduating classes. Students receiving awards were:

Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Academic Excellence Award: Jacqueline Spann of Lorena

Clinical Excellence Award: Elizabeth Felix of Temple

Clinical Achievement Award: Heather Hill of Cedar Park

Associate Degree Nursing

Mack & Leora Duce Award presented by Baylor Scott & White: Alyson Eagle of Salado

Caring Heart Award (2-year program): Rachel Ash of Temple)

Caring Heart Award (Bridging program): Holli Lehman of Eddy

Anna Davis Clinical Excellence Award: Dacen Depoy of Salado

Vocational Nursing – Temple program

Caring Heart Award: Raelene M. Ramirez of Temple

Glynda Parker Clinical Excellence Award: Anna Garcia of Killeen

Vocational Nursing – Taylor program

Caring Heart Award: Macy Ashford of Lott

Glynda Parker Clinical Excellence Award: Christina Martinez of Hutto

Respiratory Care

Academic Achievement Award: Kimberly Davis-Reymundo of Temple

Outstanding Student of the Year: Alexis Garcia of Killeen

Surgical Technology

Student of the Year: Brittany Lokcu of Temple