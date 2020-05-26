The health professions programs at Temple College presented a variety of awards in May to members of their graduating classes. Students receiving awards were:
Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Academic Excellence Award: Jacqueline Spann of Lorena
Clinical Excellence Award: Elizabeth Felix of Temple
Clinical Achievement Award: Heather Hill of Cedar Park
Associate Degree Nursing
Mack & Leora Duce Award presented by Baylor Scott & White: Alyson Eagle of Salado
Caring Heart Award (2-year program): Rachel Ash of Temple)
Caring Heart Award (Bridging program): Holli Lehman of Eddy
Anna Davis Clinical Excellence Award: Dacen Depoy of Salado
Vocational Nursing – Temple program
Caring Heart Award: Raelene M. Ramirez of Temple
Glynda Parker Clinical Excellence Award: Anna Garcia of Killeen
Vocational Nursing – Taylor program
Caring Heart Award: Macy Ashford of Lott
Glynda Parker Clinical Excellence Award: Christina Martinez of Hutto
Respiratory Care
Academic Achievement Award: Kimberly Davis-Reymundo of Temple
Outstanding Student of the Year: Alexis Garcia of Killeen
Surgical Technology
Student of the Year: Brittany Lokcu of Temple