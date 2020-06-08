Kay Rousch comes from a long line of farmers. The Austinite grew up in Bell County, and her family owns a small farm near Troy.
Rousch’s land, though, will no longer be used for agricultural purposes. She is part of a group of landowners who will lease their properties to Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy and High Road Clean Energy of Austin. The companies are planning a $195-million, 3,000-acre solar farm in North Bell County.
The swap from agriculture to solar farming wasn’t an easy decision.
“The certainty that solar farming provides and the opportunity to make the land more profitable helps ensure we preserve our family farm for generations,” Rousch said.
The solar farm that Rousch expects to greatly benefit her family — as well as the county and the Troy Independent School District — is a step closer to reality. The Commissioners Court unanimously agreed Monday to designate a new reinvestment zone for the Big Elm Solar project.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said this is the first part of a two-step tax abatement process for the two renewable energy companies. The commissioners are expected to consider a tax abatement agreement for the project on July 27.
Rousch was one of 47 people to voice their opinion on the reinvestment zone designation during a public hearing Monday. Opinions on the zone were about evenly split.
Commissioner Bill Schumann, whose Precinct 3 is where the solar farm will be located, empathized with people who opposed the zone. He said the commissioners often get worked up about cities’ reinvestment zones.
“I’m fascinated that no one in this room or in the building were here when the abatements were granted to Niagara Water,” Schumann said, referring to the $90 million water bottling plant that secured a 10-year, 100-percent tax abatement in early 2019.
He listed off additional abatements that were given to Walmart and H-E-B for their distribution centers and other companies.
This abatement, Schumann said, will be different than those — which contribute nothing to the county’s tax roll because they are in Temple’s reinvestment zone. This agreement will be a payments-in-lieu-of-taxes contract, or a PILOTs agreement. That allows the Commissioners Court to hash out additional details for the tax abatement agreement, including addressing some residents’ concerns about the solar farm.
Monty Humble, managing director of High Road Clean Energy, expects his company and Apex to pay $8.4 million to the county and about $23 million to Troy ISD over 10 years, if the project is built. The 3,000 acres, he said, currently contributed about $10,000 in property taxes annually to both entities.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider said the companies building Big Elm Solar will pay a specific amount each year during the length of the abatement agreement.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson acknowledged that he wishes the solar farm would be built elsewhere because that land is so fertile. But two factors pushed him to vote in favor of the reinvestment zone: Bell County’s growth and the need to diversify the county’s tax base.
“This is the place where the electrical grid needs that stabilization,” Whitson said, adding that solar energy will be a good way to do that as the county’s population approaches 400,000.
Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver also highlighted the county’s growth and addressed residents’ concerns that the solar farm will hurt farming.
“One thing that we cannot stop is progress. Bell County is changing. People are moving here on a daily basis,” Driver said. “In a way, the solar farm will ensure in the future that land is available for farming rather than a large subdivision being built on it. Once a subdivision is built, you’ve lost it.”