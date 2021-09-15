BELTON — Bell County may now have to allocate more for maintenance of its vehicle fleet as replacements are estimated to be more than a year away.
On Monday Ammy James, the assistant county auditor, told county commissioners that purchasing the vehicles the county wants this year may take longer than expected. This is due to the ongoing automotive microchip shortage being seen globally.
“It’s not good, they are saying upwards of 18 months,” James said.
This year, the county aims to get about 22 vehicles for several of its departments, with seven currently out for sealed bids and 15 law enforcement vehicles awaiting quotes.
County officials said this year’s purchase of vehicles are estimated to cost about $1.14 million and be used by departments such as technology services, facilities services, road and bridge, the constables and the sheriff’s department. Vehicles range from various pickups, vans and SUVs.
James said the county is still waiting for five vehicles ordered last fiscal year through a bidding process.
While the county only pays for the vehicles once they are received, long waits mean more maintenance for current vehicles and holding onto money that is not being used for other projects.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said the microchip problem, even when solved, will mean delays in years to come.
“My concern is, functionally, everybody who thinks that they are on a fleet program and getting so many cars a year just had a hiccup and we are going to miss a year,” Schumann said. “They are not going to get any cars in 2022 and we are going to have to go back in 2023 and that is when they are going to get their 2021 cars.”
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, said the delays will also affect his department but he will try and make due with what is available.
“That is going to be a struggle for the next couple of years,” Buuck said.