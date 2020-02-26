BELTON — There’s more to Eldred’s Nursery than meets the eye.
Yes, it is a garden nursery that sells plants, but its main mission is to train young adults with intellectual and developmental challenges for the workplace.
Margaret Chadwick of Eldred’s Nursery Foundation was the guest speaker last week at the Judge and Commissioners Court Committee on People With Disabilities.
Chadwick explained what the nursery foundation does for its trainees and how the community can support the effort. She also promoted a fundraiser set for this weekend.
A few years ago, Rob and Margaret Chadwick decided to purchase the nursery as a training ground for young adults who have intellectual or developmental disabilities and have aged out of school district programs.
No one gets a salary at Eldred’s. Any profits that come from selling bedding plants, trees and shrubs goes back into the nursery and the trainee program.
Eldred’s Nursery has been around for nine years, but is easily overlooked by those driving north on Main Street in Belton. The nursery is located just north of the bridge closest to the entrance at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, behind Bourland’s Landscape Supply, at 1220 B N. Main St.
Eldred’s Nursery Foundation has received a couple of grants. One paid for a floor in the main building, which serves as an office, checkout and retail space, but is really more like a greenhouse with a shade cloth serving as its roof and walls.
Another donation paid for a temporary building that arrived on site last week. It will house restrooms and a break room and possibly more. Currently, trainees have to use the restroom at Bourland’s.
There are 24 trainees who are working their way through the program, Chadwick said. Learning skills they will need to make it in a real world job.
“We will work with anyone who will assist us in finding jobs for our trainees,” Chadwick said. “We have placed 13 people into jobs in the community.”
The instruction of the trainees goes beyond duties they have mastered at the nursery, Chadwick said.
“It can be virtually anything,” she said. “We have to start with building their confidence. We provide the instruction and then ask the trainee to be the teacher.”
To help fund facility improvements and a paid position for an employee position, Eldred’s Nursery Foundation is holding a fundraiser Saturday.
FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER
Eldred’s Nursery Foundation is holding a wine pairing fundraiser 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Tirzah, 115 N. East St. in downtown Belton. It’s a come-and-go event and will include a silent auction.
There will be three wines -- a social time wine, a dinner and a dessert wine -- each paired with appropriate hors d’oeuvres. For those who don’t drink wine or alcohol, alternative beverages will be offered.
Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eldred’s Nursery or by calling 444-3587, or at the door.