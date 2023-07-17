Summer Sizzle Seltzer

Polar Texas plant manager Mark Woodford and Orson, the company mascot, will be at Summer Sizzle Seltzer on Aug. 4 at Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

In addition to the parties, food and specials typically associated with the first Friday of every month in downtown Temple, the August First Friday will include the Chamber of Commerce’s annual late-summer bash as well.