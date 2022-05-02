BELTON — Workforce Solutions is partnering with Central Texas College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Temple College to host the Graduate Pathways Hiring Event from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton.
There will be a number of employers such as AdventHealth; Solution One Industries, Inc.; GC Services Copperas Cove; and Panel Specialists, Inc. looking to hire soon-to-be college graduates.
For more information call 254-200-2000.