BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Monday rescinded a boil water notice issued last week after service was stopped during main line construction.
Customers affected by the notice live on the north side of Interstate 14/State Highway 190, including the frontage road from George Wilson Road westbound to the business park area.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 2/1/2021, the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.