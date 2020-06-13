Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $690.4 million in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Meanwhile many cities in Central Texas appear to be weathering the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases in June compared to the same month last year.
The total June allocations for Texas represent an 11.7 percent decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
Widespread social distancing requirements were in place across much of the state in April, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations since September 2009, Hegar said in the release.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.778 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 5.07 percent from this time last year, according to the release.
Temple and Belton each saw less than a 1 percent decrease in their allocations compared to June last year. Temple is expected to receive $1.84 million, a 0.96 percent decrease from June 2019’s allocation. Belton will get $431,865, a 0.58 percent decrease.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.03 million in sales tax revenue, a 5.59 percent increase from the $1.92 million allocation distributed in June 2019, the release stated.
“Candidly, I am surprised by this and cannot explain it,” John Crutchfield, Killeen Chamber of Commerce president, said. “It could be there is an error. Or, it could be that sales taxes collected previous to the period were reported during the period. In any case, it is a surprise. If it is an error, it will be corrected. If it is the latter, lucky us.”
Crutchfield the uptick in revenue was a drastic deviation from what the Chamber expected to see in June’s allocation.
“(We expected) April would be between 10 and 15 percent lower than the previous report because of the retail shut down,” Crutchfield said. “The subsequent reports, beginning with the May report, would begin to rebound.”
Harker Heights will receive $579,848, a 0.43 percent increase from last June.
This month Nolanville is receiving $97,313, an impressive 28.97 percent increase over the same month last year.
Troy will receive $41,842, a 16.58 percent decrease from June 2019.
Salado is set to receive $36,565 this month, a 7.56 percent decrease from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $23,480 in June, a 17.02 percent increase compared to June last year.
Little River-Academy, Holland and Rogers all are receiving double digit-percentage increases from June 2019’s allocation.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $240,946 this month for a 2.58 percent increase from last year’s allocations during June.
Copperas Cove saw a 15.95 percent increase in June allocations from last year; it is set to receive $472,348.
Gatesville experienced a 6.46 percent drop in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $184,973.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $89,688, a 6.41 percent decrease from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $67,895 in June, a 4.85 percent increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $69,168 this month, a 17.83 percent increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $16,944, a 54.33 percent increase from June 2019.
