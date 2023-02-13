The Bell County Commissioners Court once again shot down a proposal that would move its Confederate soldier monument off of the courthouse grounds Monday.
The proposition, to move the statue and replace it with one honoring local police officers, was put forward once again by Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor. Minor has put forward similar motions in recent weeks to get the statue moved or destroyed, with all having failed for a lack of a second.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said that a space for the police monument, which has been in the works for years, has already been identified and he also didn’t see a need to vote on moving the Confederate monument.
Schneider said he also felt that, based on how the previous votes by the court have gone, that there is no interest in voting on moving the statue.
“We have made a decision and have made it before you even got here,” Schneider said to Minor. “So we have not really been kicking the can down the road.”
The decision mentioned by Schneider is in reference to the court’s decision to wait for the Texas Legislature to allow the county to put moving the statue up for a vote, which local representatives have said is unlikely to pass.
Killeen Annex concerns
During the workshop after the meeting Commissioners also discussed a request to build a secure parking lot for the new Killeen Annex, which is under construction.
Shay Luedeke, tax assessor-collector for the county, said that employees who will be housed at the facility think that they need this addition due to the crime in downtown Killeen.
Some employees, Luedeke said, would feel uncomfortable walking to their cars when it is dark outside, which happens earlier in the day during fall and winter.
Officials said a secured parking lot would mean both a fence around the property as well as some gate or arm stopping cars from entering or exiting.
Minor spoke out against immediately putting up a fence around the parking lot, and blocking it off. He said he would like statistics about crime in the area instead of stories that could be singular events.
Officials also pointed out that no other parking lot owned by the county would have the same level of security, not even the jail.
“I am personally opposed to parking like that, I don’t want it to look like the jail or anything like that,” Minor said. “I want it to look like a welcoming place and no county building, that I am aware of, has secure employee parking at that size.”