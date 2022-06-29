While local temperatures continue to be high, a new $200 million expansion in Temple’s industrial district looks to be ice cold.
San Antonio-based H-E-B joined with the Temple Economic Development Corp. Wednesday to announce an expansion to the grocer’s Temple distribution center at 4750 Wendland Road. The supermarket chain plans to expand its current Temple facilities by 325,000 square feet to include a new automated frozen distribution line.
Adrian Cannady, president and chief executive officer of the development corporation, said the company’s expansion in Temple would help strengthen its operations in Texas.
“It is our privilege to continue to work with H-E-B as they grow their presence in Temple, Texas” Cannady said. “H-E-B has seen many cycles of growth and expansion throughout their time in Temple and we are proud of the opportunities they continue to bring to our region.”
Officials noted that Temple’s location along Interstate 35 allows H-E-B and other companies located here to quickly deliver products throughout the state.
The expansion of the Temple distribution center will include the addition of 100 new jobs, according to company representatives. Currently, the project still awaiting permits with construction expected to start by the end of the year and be completed sometime in 2024.
The current H-E-B facility in Temple supports more than 100 stores across the region, including those between Austin and Dallas.
Chad Madison, group vice president of H-E-B warehousing, said the Temple expansion would help support growth across the state.
“As H-E-B grows into new markets across Texas, expansion of our Temple facilities supports our commitment to be the best retailer in Texas,” Madison said.
Mayor Tim Davis said the expansion of the H-E-B distribution center in the city was a positive thing for the residents of Temple. He said the company is a great partner for the city and Temple Independent School District.
The company, Davis said, was reputable and valued its employees.
“H-E-B recognizes that Temple is a great place to do business, and they are an exceptional community partner for the city and for Temple ISD,” Davis said. “I am proud of the efforts of the city of Temple and the Temple Economic Development Corporation to bring this expansion to Temple.”