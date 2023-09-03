With the U.S. labor market still reeling from a bumpy economy and post-pandemic concerns, it may be surprising to learn that most Americans remain satisfied with their work situation.
According to career experts, 65% of U.S. workers are happy with their jobs, but only 20% say they are passionate about what they do.
That said, it’s not hard to find folks who truly love their jobs.
Norman Northen has been designing floral arrangements for nearly 50 years, and he says he got his start in the business through the back door — literally.
“I was a freshman at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and I was looking for a part-time job,” he said. “My grandma always read every page of the newspaper, and she called me about a job she read about delivering flowers for Lois’ Bridal & Floral. Lois hired me, and that got me hooked.”
Norman owned his own floral business — The Bluebonnet Patch in Belton — for about eight years, and he has spent the past 28 years designing for Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop.
“I design floral arrangements and Christmas trees, and I kind of manage the South 31st Street location,” he said. “I order plants, flowers, containers … everything we need to create designs. I make sure everything looks great for our customers.”
Northen said he loves his job because it allows him to play a role in the lives of his many customers, some of which have been with him from the start.
“As florists, we deal with people at their highest and lowest points in life,” he said. “We build arrangements for weddings, funerals, milestones, births and illnesses. To me, it’s a ministry to serve all of these people at their various stages in life. It’s very rewarding.
“I have had the privilege of serving four, even five generations of Temple-area families,” he said. “Not a lot of people can say that. And when you present them with an arrangement and see the smile on their face, it’s all worth it.”
Home pet care
Julie Butler retired from a satisfying career as a registered nurse in 2012, and it wasn’t long before she noticed something was missing in her life.
“I missed taking care of something,” she said with a smile. “That’s what I did for so long, and I missed it. So, in 2014, I launched Julie’s Overnight Pet Care.”
Butler had been pet sitting for family members, and her sister-in-law, an Austin real estate agent, began getting requests from newcomers about pet sitting. Butler decided she was up for the task.
“People who have beloved pets often can’t get away because they are taking care of a pet and are shy about putting them in a kennel,” she said. “I love taking care of animals, and I started taking care of clients’ homes as well. There are so many beautiful animals to care for.
“Pets are usually a little glum after their people leave for a vacation, but after spending the night with me and waking up to a walk, they are all in,” she said. “I have their love and trust until their families return.
“I usually send the families a photo of their animal, sometimes they want one every day and I’m glad to provide that,” she said. “I also take care of their homes and yards — I’ve saved a few shrubs during this heat. I also know how to take care of a pool while the owners are away.
“I offer a variety of services — feeding, walking, ball throwing, medication administration, vet visits … whatever is needed. I tell clients I am them while they are gone. I’ve even met some of the neighbors at some of the places.”
Butler said pet and housing sitting is almost like a personal vacation.
“It’s a great supplement to my fixed income, and I’ve been to some beautiful homes. I love my work because I love animals, and they love me. And, I provide a good service for people who might not take a vacation because they worry about their animals.”
Over the years, Butler has cared for dogs and cats, but also mini mules, goats and horses, to name a few.
“I’m from Temple, but I sit all over the state, and beyond,” she said. “I am going to Huntsville, Ala., to sit, and after that, I’ll be going to Ohio. Sometimes my customers move away, and they trust me so much that they fly me out to stay with their pets.”
Home day care
Jordan Anderson has made a career out of working in day care centers. The Montana native — she moved to Temple nearly three years ago — runs a small child-care facility out of her home.
Anderson is a single mom with three young kids of her own, ranging in age from 2 to 7. She also takes care of two additional children and is looking to bring in a third.
“I’ve been in child care for more than 10 years, and during the COVID years I decided to start my own facility from home,” she said. “I went through a nasty divorce, and this is a good way to take care of my kids and make money.”
Anderson’s young clients arrive early — about 7 a.m. — and they are picked up by moms and dads by 3.
“I’ve always loved working with kids and giving them a safe learning environment,” she said. “I didn’t always have that as a kid. It’s fun working with children and watching them hit their milestones.
“Watching the growth of a child and seeing their minds develop is an amazing thing. I love what I do, and I’m planning to open a day care facility in the future.”
Anderson is preparing for that future by finding time for online courses from Phoenix University to pursue an “early childhood” degree.
Back in the classroom
Deanna Lovesmith has been working in the education field for 30 years, and she retired as an assistant Belton ISD superintendent in June.
Three months later, she’s back in the classroom serving the district’s gifted and talented students.
“I’ve worked as a teacher, counselor, principal and assistant superintendent, and after I retired I decided I wanted to get back into the classroom,” she said. “I love working with kids, so I’m back for my 31st year. I’m ready to go another 30 years.”
As a principal, Lovesmith opened BISD’s New Tech High School @ Waskow in 2011, and she later served as an assistant superintendent for nine years.
“I’m so excited to be with the gifted and talented program,” Lovesmith said. “The program is in all 20 Belton (ISD) school campuses and we serve about 1,100 students. We offer a variety of programs and advanced courses, and we operate summer camps designed specifically for gifted and talented students.”
Lovesmith said a statewide shortage of educators prompted her to continue educating young minds.
“We need people who absolutely love teaching and providing opportunities for our kids,” she said. “Besides, I wasn’t ready to retire. I might work until the day I die because I love what I do. It’s important, and this is where I want to be.
“When you love what you do, it’s not really working.”
Labor Day origins
Observed on the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.
This holiday is rooted in the late 1800s when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.
Before it was a federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized by activists and individual states. After city ordinances were passed in 1885 and 1886, a movement developed to secure state legislation.
New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing Labor Day. During 1887, four more states — Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York — followed suit.
By the end of the decade, Connecticut, Nebraska and Pennsylvania had adopted similar laws. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September a legal holiday.