Labors of love

Norman Northen adds a rose to an arrangement of cut flowers at Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop. Northen has been designing floral arrangements for nearly 50 years in the Temple and Belton area.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

With the U.S. labor market still reeling from a bumpy economy and post-pandemic concerns, it may be surprising to learn that most Americans remain satisfied with their work situation.

