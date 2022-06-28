BELTON — Plans for new Bell County annex in Killeen have been put on hold after concerns over the $10 million project’s timeline.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to table an interlocal agreement with Killeen for the construction of a new annex. The proposed site for the new annex is in downtown Killeen, at the location of the former First National Bank building, 507 N. Gray St.
The agreement between Killeen and the county would give the city one year to demolish the existing building and give the land to the county, which would then have three years to build the annex.
Commissioners expressed concerns over the project’s timeline, which could leave the county with only a year to complete most of the construction.
Officials said the annex is funded through a bond issued last year and 85% of the money needs to be spent within three years of its issuance. If Killeen were to take their full year, officials said that would leave the county just over a year to design and build the project.
Commissioners tabled the agreement so they could work with Killeen and the project’s architect on a more precise deadline.
“We may need a conversation with the architect to find out how long design is going to take, what is the construction timeline and does that meet the deadline we now have for August of 2024,” County Judge David Blackburn said.
Officials said the county and Killeen have been in talks for months over moving or expanding the annex.
The county has allocated about $10 million for the project, and has promised to construct building with at least 30,000 square feet. Killeen has set aside $300,000 for the demolition of the site’s current building.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said a decision on a site needed to be made soon so designs for the structure could be started.
“One size doesn’t fit all, (and) you can’t just design a building and put it on any site,” Schneider said. “All sites are obviously different. If we do this, we are defiantly going to have to step out on a limb for the architectural piece.”
At the meeting, Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke spoke up in opposition to the downtown Killeen site for the new annex.
The new annex should be somewhere residents in the area have an easy time getting to, Luedeke said. He pointed out that the annex is meant to be convenient for residents, and locating it in downtown Killeen defeats that purpose.
Luedeke said that downtown Killeen “is not the population center, and it will never be the population center.”
“It is not the best place for the Killeen Annex and I would like to see some more discussions about that,” Luedeke said. “My Killeen vehicle registration office will see 150,000 people a year. Priest Drive is already hard to get to, and going to downtown will make it even harder to get to.”