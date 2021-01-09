Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $783.2 million in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas continues to weather the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying partial and full closure of non-essential businesses surprisingly well. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as many of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in January compared to the same month last year. Many tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple and Belton each saw gains in their allocations compared to January last year. Temple is expected to receive about $2 million, a 13.32% increase over last year. Belton will get $503,294, a 16.96% increase.
The total January allocations for Texas represent a 2.6% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.97 million in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 18.44% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.24 million in sales tax revenue, a 17.54% increase from the allocation distributed in January 2019, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $694,157, an 18.76% increase from last January.
This month Nolanville is receiving $115,661, a 46.03% increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $58,336 this month, an 18.65% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $20,777 in January, a 2.47% decrease compared to January last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $249,970 this month for a 13.91% increase from last year’s allocations during January.
Copperas Cove saw a 12.33% increase in January allocations from last year; it is set to receive $475,997.
Gatesville experienced a 9.71% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $196,968.
Oglesby will receive $13,126 this month, a staggering 1,256.45% increase compared to January 2020.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $88,973, a 14.05% increase from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $63,722 in January, a 6.45% decrease from last year.
Rockdale will receive $66,654 this month, a 2.92% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $15,200, a 9.82% increase from January 2019.
Buckholts experienced an impressive 193.57% increase in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $2,364.