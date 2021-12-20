A month-long food drive involving restaurants in Temple and Belton and a food delivery service netted 200 pounds of donations to a local food pantry.
The non-perishable food donation by the Waitr delivery service was made Monday morning to the Church Touching Lives for Christ food pantry in Temple.
Donations were picked up from Ras Kitchen, Thai Café and Clem Mikeska’s Bar-B-Q in Temple as well as from Narunya’s in Belton and local Sonic restaurants, according to a news release.
“The food app collected non-perishable food donations at area restaurants who partnered with Waitr to help feed local families in need this holiday season,” the news release said. “Food banks across the nation — including those in our area — have seen a big increase in need this holiday season. This is due largely to two things: first, the ongoing challenges of the pandemic; and second, rising food prices escalating the problem.”
Participating restaurants said their customers were very generous with their donations.
“In fact, this is Waitr’s second drop-off of donated items during the drive,” the release said.
The most-needed items were proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.”
Customers have also donated money to the food drive when they ordered from the favorite restaurants on the app or the Waitrapp.com website – with the service matching a portion of all the customers’ donations.
Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. The service is available in more than 1,000 U.S. cities.