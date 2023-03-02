Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness.
Thanks to the efforts of a Temple woman and her ministry, life is a little better for hundreds of homeless, single-parent families and others in need.
Tiffani Conner started her Being His Hands & Feet ministry in April 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I wasn’t looking to create a ministry,” she said. “I just wanted to help those going through hard times. It was a message of hope.”
“We set up a drive-through prayer service in the Walmart parking lot on South 31st Street,” she said. “That’s how we started, and it’s grown from there.”
Tiffani and her growing group — there’s about 20 regular volunteers and many more who help with events — started passing out Blessing Bags to those in need. So far, nearly 2,000 bags have been distributed.
“A Blessing Bag is a backpack with three gallon-size bags inside,” she explained. “One of the bags contains toiletry items such as toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, a brush or comb and razors and shaving cream. The second bag is full of snacks such as granola bars, peanut butter crackers, jerky, cookies, trail mix and fruit. The third bag has a poncho, socks, underwear and miscellaneous items that could be a blessing.”
While distributions take place throughout the Temple and Belton area, Being His Hands & Feet is headquartered at Hope for the Hungry in Belton.
Tiffani said the ministry’s initial parking-lot prayer services were met with a bit of skepticism.
“COVID was new and people were cautious, but they were hungry for faith,” she said. “They wanted to pray and they wanted someone to pray for them.”
Soon, lines began to form and hundreds of Central Texans joined the group in prayers.
The ministry has since started a Blessing Boutique, located at 627 Hope for the Hungry Street in Belton. The Boutique provides shoes, clothing, furniture, household items and home decor to those in need.
“We don’t charge a cent for anything,” Tiffani said. “All of our merchandise is donated and we give it to those in need. But it’s more than just the physical items our individuals and families receive, it’s the unconditional love and nonjudgmental welcome they are greeted with that means so much. We have come to have a relationship with them, getting to know their stories, and praying for them along the way while helping them see Jesus in their lives, regardless of the circumstances they are facing.”
Being His Hands & Feet ministry also provides fresh start baskets. Those include cleaning items, a warm blanket, set of towels, and other basics to help families and individuals get on their feet.
Tiffani and her ministry welcome donations from the public and can also pick up donations as needed.
Items may be taken to the Blessing Boutique on Tuesday from 9:30-6 and Thursdays from 2-6. You may call 254-654-9099 to make pick-up arrangements.
Financial donations to Being His Hands & Feet Ministry can be made through PayPal at paypal.me/BeingHisHandsandFeet or through CashApp at $TiffaniConner.