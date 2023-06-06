ROCKDALE – A Texas Department of Transportation contractor on Wednesday will begin paving improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 79 and FM 908, prompting some lane closures.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unmanned BLORA beach to reopen Saturday
- Nicholas Gage Ramirez, age 23, of Belton died Friday
- Abbott backs Phelan’s property tax cut plan, spurring ire from Patrick
- GoFundMe account established for man killed in Belton bicycle wreck
- ‘I’ve been a bad person’: Marks video to sons played at start of sentencing hearing
- Baylor Scott & White to shutter Belton thrift store
- Bell Commissioners won’t recognize Pride Month after motion fails
- Partnering up: Builder of new mixed-use complex to construct part of nearby city project
- UPDATE: Man dies in accident on North Main in Belton
- 1 person killed in boiler explosion at southeastern Texas power plant