Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Temple woman to the Texas Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for a term set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025.
Katy Roby of Temple is an outpatient physical therapist for Integrity Rehab. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Texas Physical Therapy Association. Roby received a bachelor of science in kinesiology from Texas Woman’s University and a doctorate in physical therapy from Hardin-Simmons University.
Roby was appointed with Jacob Delgado of Hewitt, a general manager and regional recruiter for The Buckle Inc.
Additionally, Abbott named Harvey Aikman chair of the board.
The board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy.