BELTON — Procedural problems did not stop the approval of a final plat for a new subdivision south of Temple Monday.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the final plat for the Honey Glen Acres subdivision after problems with the process were brought up. The subdivision will include 25 lots for homes, and sit on a total of 33.29 acres of land.
Honey Glen is located south of Temple and east of Belton, connecting to the south side of FM 436 between FM 1123 and 3 Forks Road.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the city of Temple, whose extraterritorial jurisdiction the subdivision falls into, approved the final plat in November but the county only received the plat last week — which is a problem.
State law requires municipal authorities, in this case the county, to approve or disapprove a plat within 30 days of it being submitted otherwise the plat is automatically approved. Neaves said that due to the delay by Temple, the county really had no say in the approval of the plating.
Despite this problem, Neaves said the plat and the plan by the developers do meet the county’s standards.
“The plat meets our requirement and the plan set meets our set of standards,” Neaves said. “So, really the court could consider that not a problem, as our objection is what a third party has done. We need to make sure we get our standards met.”
Each of the lots in the subdivision are at least one acre in size, with two roads covering 0.486 miles connecting the plots of land.
Commissioner Russell Schneider, who represents the area, brought up another problem with the project — work has already begun.
Schneider said he only found out about some work starting on the project recently after happening to drive by the site. He expressed his frustration that the county would have to eventually maintain the subdivision’s roads, and approve the project, before doing any inspections of their own.
“The project is already under construction already and the county has not even approved it,” Schneider said. “A project, which we are supposed to maintain, that we haven’t set eyes on it with an inspection at all.”
Schneider suggested having county inspectors go out to the site even after the court approves it since the county will need the information later.
County Judge David Blackburn said the builders could have been like other those before them, only taking into account city approval and not county approval.
“I am just wondering out loud if this is just another example of once the city approval is obtained, the work begins (regardless) of the county timeline or process,” Blackburn said.