Temple Councilwoman Susan Long’s first experience with the Temple Animal Shelter was when she discovered an unsuspecting animal grazing in her yard one day.
“You don’t expect a goat in your yard and I really didn’t know what to do,” she said, holding back her laughter. “But Walter Hetzel, (the director of animal services), showed up and took care of it.”
During a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday morning, Long and other Temple officials spoke in support of a $4.4 million project that will allow the Temple Animal Shelter to be better equipped in serving the city.
The long-awaited expansion and remodel of the shelter — designed by Waco RBDR Architects and to be constructed by Cloud Construction — will feature several major improvements: an increased capacity with 40 new dog kennels, climatized kennel spaces, a new lobby, a shaded yard space, a cat room aligned to the public flow area, and upgraded staff work areas.
“We need to provide some air conditioning to the main dog kennel areas,” Belinda Mattke, director of purchasing and facility services, previously said. “That is for disease control for the dogs but also for the public. When you go in there in the middle of the summer, you want to get out because it is so hot.”
Construction, which officials hope will not impact day-to-day operations, is expected to be completed by August 2023.
“This is a great day for the city of Temple and for our Animal Services Department,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said during the ceremony. “I remember years ago whenever I first walked through this facility and I’m thinking, ‘This is the nicest place that you could ever keep strays.’ Now here we are today about to expand.”
With the city of Temple having experienced an estimated 4.2% growth rate between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, according to U.S. Census data, he stressed the importance of keeping government facilities up to date.
“One thing I’ve learned in my time with the city is that we’re never actually taught we’re never just done,” Davis said. “There’s always one more project and this is one of those in that long list of projects that needs to be done.”
The shelter, which is located at 620 Mama Dog Circle, is operated by the Temple Police Department.
“There are many people to thank for us arriving at this groundbreaking event,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said. “I want to thank the citizens of Temple who have supported our efforts to provide updated facilities for our employees, the animals they care for, and our citizens who visit the shelter so they can remember their unique experiences here. This project meets our aspirations (for) the city of Temple — a place we love to call home, which includes our animal friends as well.”