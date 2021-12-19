Two women-owned restaurants in Central Texas are among more than 100 to receive grants from the Texas Conference for Women.
Smiley’s VA Café in Gatesville and the Southside Tavern in Goldwaithe were listed as recipients of $2,500 grants to help with pandemic-related business expenses, including labor.
The Texas Conference for Women awarded a total of $267,500 to the 107 restaurant owners across the state.
“As a community of women supporting women, the Texas Conference for Women is committed to doing everything we can to support women entrepreneurs and all working women,” Carla Piñeyro Sublett, the organization’s board president, said in a news release.
“We’re proud to support these enterprising women-owned restaurants and hope our community will join us in supporting them with their business,” she said.
A Facebook post on the Smiley VA Café page weeks ago said the restaurant was currently closed because it was finding trouble hiring staff.
Southside Tavern, 1011 W. Fifth St. in Goldwaithe, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The tavern serves sandwiches, salads, appetizers and more.
The Texas Conference on Women increased the number of grant recipients over the previous year.
In 2020, the nonprofit organization awarded $175,000 to a total of 70 Texas-based restaurants. The grants were administered in partnership with the Texas Restaurant Association.
“Nearly one out of five (or 9,000 restaurants) were forced to close since the start of the pandemic, according to the TRA. More than eight out of ten were small business owners,” the Texas Conference for Women said in a news release.
The nonprofit, non-partisan organization is dedicated to advancing women in the workplace. It is sponsored by more than a dozen leading employers in the state. The grants are made possible through the support of the sponsors and attendees, according to the news release.