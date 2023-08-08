Construction on an $800 million Meta data center in Temple’s Industrial Park remains on hold, but once complete the plant will be fueled at least in part by True North, a 240-megawatt solar plant being developed in Falls County.
Avangrid Inc., a sustainable energy company, is building its first solar facility in Texas, and has signed a contract with Meta to provide power to the Temple facility. True North is expected to be operational by 2025.
Melanie Roe, a spokesperson for Meta, said the social media giant behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has supported all of its operations with 100% renewable energy since 2020.
“We usually contract new projects for the same grid as the data centers they support,” Roe said. “We have a contract with Avangrid for a solar system to support our future data center in Temple.”
True North, Avangrid’s first solar farm in Texas, will deliver 240 megawatts of clean, renewable energy once it reaches commercial operations. During its construction and operation, True North will create over 200 local jobs and is expected to pay over $40 million in property taxes over 25 years in this state, where the company already operates more than 1,250 megawatts of onshore wind facilities.
After about a year of construction on the Temple data center, Meta paused construction months ago to redesign the project. The company also paused construction on similar plants in Idaho and Alabama as part of a company initiative to rework 11 projects around the world with major redesigns to accommodate artificial intelligence.
Despite the delays, Meta officials say the company is committed to completing and operating the Temple data center, but the delay is needed to redesign the facility to meet future needs.
“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” Roe said.
“We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders and our supply chain partners,” she said.
Pedro Azagra, Avangrid’s chief executive officer, said his company has a commitment to accelerating the energy transition in the United States.
“With projects like True North, we continue our mission of helping the country meet its ambitious clean energy goals while also creating quality jobs and strengthening local economies,” Azagra said.
According to Azagra, a 250-megawatt solar farm could generate enough electricity to power more than 41,000 homes.