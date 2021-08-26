The city of Belton announced on Thursday that it will participate in the HOME Program — an initiative administered through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs that allows cities to reconstruct homes for low-income residents.
Paul Romer, city of Belton spokesman, told the Telegram that the city is budgeted for five homes in this three-year cycle.
Eligibility, he said, is dependent on residents owning and occupying their home; living within Belton city limits; being free from liens and other encumbrances or restrictions; being low-income; and not being delinquent on property taxes.
Total income limits are $36,250 for homes with one resident, $41,400 for two residents, $46,600 for three residents, $51,750 for four residents, $55,900 for five residents, $60,050 for six residents, $64,200 for seven residents and $68,350 for eight residents,” according to the city of Belton.
“The registration period for the HOME Program is open until Oct. 15,” Romer said. “Application forms are available … at Belton City Hall, 333 Water St.”
The city of Belton also has made these forms available online in English at bit.ly/3jkcVg7 and in Spanish at bit.ly/3mCxUgq.
In addition to a completed application packet, residents interested in the grant must provide proof of ownership, proof of occupancy, proof of paid property taxes, proof of assets and proof of income for the household’s occupants aged 18 years or older.
“Assistance completing the application is available and recommended,” Romer said. “For assistance and to submit the application, please contact Karen Walker, 512-696-4056, who is a grant administrator at Langford Community Management Services.”