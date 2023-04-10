Authorization for a school resource officer at a Temple private school was narrowly approved by Bell County Commissioners on Monday.
The request for the officer came from Central Texas Christian School in Temple and was narrowly approved in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Louie Minor the sole opponent.
The vote was close due to County Judge David Blackburn being absent during the meeting and Commissioner Russell Schneider abstaining. Schneider abstained because he serves on the board of the school.
Schneider said that the school resource officer, which would be a part of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, would be at the building for about 10 months out of the year and would have their salary and equipment costs paid for entirely by the school.
“Just like any other school district, church or private entity, when they request to use an officer they actually pay for that service,” Schneider said. “In this particular instance the school would pay for the car, the officer and the equipment to the tune of $87,000 a school year to provide protection during the school day.”
Schneider said that the agreement between the county and the private school would not include the officer providing protection for football games or other sports at the school.
Officials said that currently the county only has two other school resource officers in its employment that are funded the same way. These officers are currently at the schools in the Academy and Rogers school districts.
These extra officers, Schneider said, were a win for both the county and the school because it was one extra law enforcement official that could respond to an emergency if it were to happen.
During the meeting, Minor and members of the public expressed concern about any public funds going towards the private school.
While officials said the school would cover all the costs of the officers, some people at the meeting expressed concerns about the cost of any training or maintenance on equipment. Officials also pointed out that the county would be required to pay for the two months out of the year that the officer is not at the school and would work as a regular sheriff’s deputy.
Jose Martinez, who attended the meeting, said he wanted to make sure that not even $5 of public funds went to the private school when it could go to other services that the county needed.
Martinez also expressed his concern over the increase in school resource officers when there have been multiple cases recently, such as in Uvalde, where the officer has not been effective in deterring incidents.
“School resource officers are not effective overall as far as school shootings are concerned,” Martinez said. “One hid in one of the two largest school shootings and the other, a year ago in Uvalde, a report says that they were afraid to confront the shooter.”
Central Texas Christian School, 4141 W. State Highway 93 in Temple, offers education from the pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade levels.