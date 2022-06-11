Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.01 billion in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit economic growth. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in June compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $2.62 million, a 10.29% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $698,533, a 19.10% rise.
The total June allocations for Texas represent an 11.6% increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.56 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 8.65% from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $2.74 million in sales tax revenue, a 3.26% increase, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $835,221 million, a 6.97% increase.
Nolanville is receiving $180,108, a 27.95% increase.
Troy will get $79,197, a 40.43% increase.
Salado is set to receive $60,083 this month, a 5.21% decrease.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $23,171, an 8.31% decline.
Holland saw a 44.91% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $11,202.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $293,892, 5.13% more than June last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 1.8% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $547,622.
Gatesville experienced a 4.88% decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $214,257.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $133,992, an increase of 33.79% from June 2021.
Cameron is expected to receive $81,262, a 4.16% increase.
Rockdale will receive $88,814, a 13.9% increase.
Thorndale will get $19,819, a 5.98% increase.
Milano is set to receive $14,680, a 53.20% increase.