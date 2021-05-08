Pickleball is one of America’s fastest growing sports. It’s fast, fun and easy to learn. It’s also spurring big business.
One of the companies hoping to capitalize on the sport’s growth and popularity is Recess Pickleball, a new Austin-based company with a Temple tie.
The company is owned by Grace Moore and Maggie Brown, two Lubbock women who met on a playground during elementary school.
“We actually got to know each other during recess,” Moore said, describing how the company was named.
Moore and her husband, Philip, have a strong Temple connection.
“My in-laws — Tanya and Archie Moore — live there,” she said.
Recess Pickleball launches this month with a line of paddles and balls.
“We have six adult paddle varieties and two for kids,” she said. “The paddles are inspired by Austin artists, including Grace herself.
“We call one of the paddles The Lady Bird because it was inspired by Austin’s Lady Bird Lake,” she said. “Our paddles have a retro feel. They have leather grips, and the colors and designs are laid-back and light-hearted.”
The Moores began playing pickleball during the COVID quarantine.
“One of our neighbors put in a court and invited us to play,” she said. “Obviously we loved it, and it was a fun and safe way to socialize.”
Brown also started playing during lockdown and so did a lot of other Austinites.
“We had a hard time finding paddles that we liked, and Maggie came up with the idea of creating our own brand,” Moore said. “Our paddles are fun.”
Later this month, the company will sell paddles and balls at www.recesspickleball.com. And, they will hit the road to entice players face to face.
“We bought a vintage bus and painted it red,” she said. “We’ll be driving to area pickleball courts, passing out ice cream and selling paddles.”
“We have 600 paddles to start with, and once we sell out we will make more.”