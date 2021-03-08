Troy City Administrator Jeff Straub — who led the city for more than six years — died of natural causes at his home on Saturday, the city announced Monday.
“Jeff was a consummate professional that worked tirelessly to lead our organization, keeping the future of Troy foremost in his thoughts,” Troy Mayor Michael Morgan said. “His leadership, knowledge, and friendship will be sorely missed.”
Straub, 60, began his career in municipal government in 1982 as a police officer with the city of Temple. He rose through the ranks to become a division commander, serving as commander of criminal investigations and support services. While with the Temple Police Department, Straub graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1994.
Straub then served as police chief for the city of McGregor for two and a half years, and was named police chief for the city of Taylor for the next 12 ½ years.
In Taylor, Straub moved into the assistant city manager position, a job he held for about five and a half years. He also served as interim city manager in Taylor.
Straub assumed management of the city of Troy in September 2014.
Straub held many credentials in professional life. He was an International City/County Managers’ Association credentialed manager; possessed the certified manager designation from the Institute of Certified Professional Managers; held an executive certification in leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame; possessed certified manager credentials from James Madison University and its Institute of Certified Managers.
He also earned a masters’ degree in leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Straub is survived by his fiancée Donna Buck and two children, Rachel and Jared.